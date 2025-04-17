Hanwha Aerospace teams up with Romanian, South Korean universities to boost defense R&D and talent development

Hanwha Aerospace Romania has signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding with the University Politehnica of Bucharest (UPB) and South Korea’s Pusan National University to strengthen cooperation in defense technology and workforce development.

The agreement aims to foster joint initiatives in education and research, including scholarships, internships, talent recruitment, and the establishment of a research and development center focused on defense, the company said.

The signing ceremony took place at the University Politehnica of Bucharest and was attended by Peter Bae, CEO of Hanwha Aerospace Romania, and Mihnea Costoiu, Rector of UPB. Pusan National University president Choi Jae Weon joined virtually, while RIM Kap-soo, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Romania, participated as an observer.

Hanwha Aerospace plans to build a production facility for ground defense systems in Romania. The company sees the agreement as a cornerstone for developing local expertise and advancing Romania’s defense industry.

“This agreement marks a key milestone in Hanwha Aerospace Romania’s commitment to localization and partnership with the local community,” said Peter Bae. “It will lay the foundation for training a local defense workforce and establishing a cutting-edge R&D center in Romania, alongside our planned advanced manufacturing facility for systems like the K9 self-propelled howitzer and K10 ammunition resupply vehicle.”

Founded in 1977, Hanwha Aerospace is a global aerospace and defense company offering a wide range of world-class products, including the K9 self-propelled howitzer, the Redback infantry fighting vehicle, and the K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher.

The company also manufactures precision-guided munitions and propulsion systems for air, space, and naval platforms, and serves as the systems integrator for South Korea’s space launch vehicles.

(Photo source: the company)