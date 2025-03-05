Culture

‘Da Vinci, The Immersive Show’ comes to MINA Cluj this month

05 March 2025

The first immersive exhibition in Romania dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci is set to debut at MINA Cluj on March 15, following its successful launch in Bucharest. Hosted in Europe's largest immersive space, inaugurated last fall, Da Vinci, The Immersive Show offers a captivating journey into the world of the Renaissance genius.

Created by MINA Studios, the experience blends cutting-edge technology with captivating visuals, bringing Da Vinci's masterpieces, inventions, and scientific studies to life. 

From the enigmatic Mona Lisa to visionary flying machines and anatomical sketches, the exhibition showcases the artist's groundbreaking contributions to art, science, and engineering.

"Leonardo da Vinci was not just an artist but a visionary whose ideas transcended time. Our show reflects his relentless curiosity and pursuit of knowledge," the MINA Studios team stated.

Da Vinci, The Immersive Show will run at the MINA (Museum of Immersive New Art) space in Cluj-Napoca from March 15, with tickets available online on the museum's website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MINA Cluj)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
