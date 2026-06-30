Romania’s Defense Council approves deployment of over 5,300 military personnel for overseas missions in 2027

Romania's Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) approved the armed forces that may be deployed for missions and operations abroad in 2027, authorizing a total of 5,358 military personnel and civilians for potential participation. The decision was taken during a CSAT meeting chaired by president Nicușor Dan at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday, June 29.

According to the Presidential Administration, 2,786 members of the Romanian Armed Forces are expected to participate in missions and operations outside Romania next year. Another 1,801 military personnel will remain on standby in the country for possible deployment, while 771 troops will be assigned to forces prepared for missions that may be undertaken during the year.

The Interior Ministry was also authorized to contribute up to 2,604 military personnel and police officers to international missions in 2027. Of these, 39 are expected to participate in operations abroad, while 2,565 will remain on standby in the country.

CSAT also approved a proposal by the Ministry of National Defense to increase Romania's contribution to the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group (MCM BLACK SEA), enabling the country to assume command of the multinational initiative in 2027.

“The establishment of the MCM BLACK SEA initiative in January 2024 by Romania, Turkey, and Bulgaria marked a first in the recent history of Black Sea security and represents a project of strategic importance for Romania, aimed at maintaining the safety of maritime traffic in the Black Sea, including the protection of critical underwater infrastructure, by expanding the scope of the MCM BLACK SEA maritime mine countermeasures operation,” reads the Presidency’s press release.

The meeting focused primarily on Romania's objectives for the NATO Summit scheduled for July 7-8 in Ankara. CSAT members approved the country's priorities for the summit, including reaffirming Romania's role as a reliable NATO ally, highlighting its support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, and calling for a continued strong NATO military presence in the Black Sea region amid ongoing security threats posed by Russia's war against Ukraine, including recent drone incidents.

The council also discussed the situation at Romania's air navigation services provider, ROMATSA, after a court in February suspended for 30 days the company's certification as the country's sole air traffic service provider in a case brought by 12 air traffic controllers alleging hiring discrimination. Although the ruling is neither final nor enforceable, CSAT warned that any disruption to ROMATSA's operations could create major national security risks, affect NATO missions on the Alliance's eastern flank, and disrupt civilian air traffic.

The council tasked the government with identifying solutions to ensure the continuity of Romania's air navigation services and airspace security.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com