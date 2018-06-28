19 °C
Bucharest
Jun 28, 10:31

Romania’s supreme defense council says Govt. must deal with Rosia Montana

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Government has all the instruments and institutions it needs to manage the entire process of including Rosia Montana landscape on the UNESO’s world heritages list, said Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) on Wednesday, June 27.

The Culture Ministry recently stopped the procedure to include Rosia Montana on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List due to the negative impact this would have had on Romania’s lawsuit with Gabriel Resources, which wanted to exploit gold in the region.

Big street protests and environmental NGOs criticism has pushed former governments to hinder Gabriel Resources exploitation, even though the company had spent money on preparing the project. Thus, the Canadians sued the state for USD 4.4 bln damages.

International body recommends inclusion of Romania’s Roşia Montană in world patrimony list

[email protected]

(photo source: Presidency.ro)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now