Romanian Cristina Uruc appointed president of the European Association of Artist Managers

14 May 2025

Cristina Uruc, interim manager of Romania’s Artexim - the organizer of the George Enescu International Festival and Competition, has been unanimously elected president of the European Association of Artist Managers (AEAA). The decision was made during the organization’s General Assembly held recently in Istanbul, hosted in partnership with Borusan Sanat, one of Turkey’s leading cultural institutions.

Uruc takes over the role from Réda Sidi Boumedine (RSB Artists), who led the association for six years and played a key role in strengthening AEAA’s influence on the European cultural scene. Under his leadership, AEAA expanded its international presence, engaged actively with major global networks such as the International Artist Managers’ Association (IAMA), the Opera Managers Association International (OMAI), and other industry conferences, and underwent a rebranding process in 2024, launching a new logo and redesigned website.

With Artexim having been a member of AEAA for over three decades, Cristina Uruc brings extensive experience in both artist management and large-scale cultural events. She began her career at Artexim in 2007, and her portfolio also includes roles such as general project manager of the International New Music Week Festival and tour manager for renowned early music ensembles Il Giardino Armonico and Coro e Orchestra Ghislieri. 

Between April 2021 and March 2022, Uruc served as artistic consultant for the Sibiu State Philharmonic. As of May 2025, she also serves as president of the European Association of Artist Managers (AEAA).

Cristina Uruc holds a bachelor’s degree, a master’s, and a PhD in music (Composition) from the National University of Music in Bucharest, where she studied under Romanian composers Livia Teodorescu-Ciocănea and Dan Dediu.

Founded in 1947 in Paris, the AEAA represents over 4,000 artists across 17 countries and is one of the oldest and most influential associations of its kind in Europe. Its members include concert agents, artist managers, and impresarios committed to supporting and developing the classical music and opera sectors across the continent.

The next General Assembly, scheduled for 2026, will take place for the first time in the association’s history in Romania, in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artexim)

