Randstad Romania appoints Dagmara Chudzińska-Matysiak as country manager

Dagmara Chudzińska-Matysiak has been appointed country manager of recruitment firm Randstad Romania beginning May 2025.

This marks "a new phase in the evolution of the local business toward delivering specialized, digital-first talent solutions aligned with local environment needs and global strategy," the company said.

She brings over two decades of experience at Randstad Poland, where she began her career in 2001 in a front-office role. Over the past 24 years, she has held progressively responsible roles, including managerial positions since 2005, equipping her with expertise in business development, key account management, profit and loss management, and developing regional strategies aligned with global priorities. Most recently, as regional director, she was instrumental in consolidating the business.

Dagmara, who is based in Warsaw and is the mother of two grown children, holds a degree in Dutch Philology and has furthered her education through executive programs at INSEAD France (Senior Executive Programme) and the London Business School (Leading Transformation in the Digital Age).

She has a mandate to lead the company through its next phase of growth. "With Randstad Romania entering a new strategic phase, I'm excited to lead the organization at a time of profound change in the world of work," said Dagmara Chudzińska-Matysiak. "We prioritize advanced expertise in key industries, equitable access to opportunities, and innovation through technology. These are our solutions to help employers overcome talent shortages while empowering professionals to build resilient, future-proof careers. In doing so, we contribute to a more agile, inclusive, and competitive Romanian economy."

Randstad Romania has a team of over 100 professionals, a database with more than 100,000 validated candidates, delivering over 4,200 hires annually to more than 450 clients across the country.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets with approximately 40,000 employees. In 2024, it supported over 1.7 million people to find work and generated a revenue of EUR 24.1 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam.

