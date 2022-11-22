Sports

 

 

Romanian Cristina Neagu included in Women’s EHF Euro 2022 All-Star Team for the fourth time in her career

22 November 2022
Romanian left-back Cristina Neagu secured her place in the All-Star Team for the fourth time in her career, following a week of explosive performance at the Euro Handball Championship 2022 in Skopje, North Macedonia, where she led the Romanian Tricolor women all the main round.

The CSM București player topped the goal-scoring chart for her country with 39 goals and was placed eighth in the overall ranking, making her the most effective goalscoring machine of all time in the history of the competition in both men's and women’s categories. 

A dramatic ending in her international career, the 34-year-old captain has continuously been criticizing the officials in this tournament – including Austrian referees Ana Vranes and Marlis Wenninger for failing to call out Itana Grbić for her double dribble turnover, resulting in Romania’s 34-35 controversial loss to Montenegro.

"The last European Championship for me. It didn't end the way I would have liked, but I gave it my all, as I always do. Thank you to everyone who is always by my side, in the good days, but especially in the less good ones!,” she writes on her Facebook page. 

Nora Mørk of Norway provided more impressive statistics in this year’s edition, however, with 50 goals in 64 shots, but her fellow countrywoman Henny Reinstad was crowned the most valuable player. 

The team roster also includes Cleopatre Darleux (France, Goalkeeper), Emma Friis (Denmark, Left wing), Stine Oftedal (Norway, Centre back), Katrin Klujber (Hungary, Right back), Jovanka Radičević (Montenegro, Right wing), and Pauletta Foppa (France, Line player).

(Photo: Cristina Neagu on Facebook)

