Romanian filmmaker to receive French Legion of Honour order

Cristian Mungiu, one of the best-known Romanian filmmakers of the moment, is to be decorated with France’s National Order of the Legion of Honour this week.

He will receive the decoration from the French Ambassador to Bucharest Michele Ramis, according to the French Cultural Institute director Christophe Gigaudaut, reports local News.ro.

“This year, France has the pleasure and honor to decorate the best French-Romanian ambassador, Cristian Mungiu,” Gigaudaut said last Friday at the opening gala of the 2017 Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest film festival.

“Dear Cristian, you have already received the Order of the Knight of Arts and Letters awarded by the French Ministry. Next week, Michele Ramis, Ambassador of France to Bucharest, will give you the Order of the Legion of Honour in the rank of Knight, which represents the recognition of the French Republic’s President for your services to France.”

The Romanian filmmaker is to receive the decoration on Thursday, October 19.

Cristian Mungiu, 49, is one of the best-known Romanian directors. He won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007 with 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. Another one of his movies, Beyond the Hills, won the Best Screenplay award at Cannes in 2012.

Last year, Cristian Mungiu also won the Best Director award at Cannes.

He received the French honor l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for his contributions to cinema in 2013.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest on Facebook, Photo by: Ionut Dobre)