Romanian ruling coalition's presidential candidate Crin Antonescu denounces Green Deal

Crin Antonescu, the ruling coalition's candidate in the presidential elections, stated in a Facebook post that the European Union must abandon the Green Deal in favor of a Smart Deal, which would allow access to cheaper energy, including for Romanians affected by current regulations.

"I want cheap energy for Romanians. Through the Green Deal, the Europeans tried to impose shock therapy, which, unfortunately, had very bad consequences in Romania. I will be a president who will go to Brussels and say clearly that I cannot keep my citizens in the cold and darkness just so we can be green. Green and poor is not an option for me," said Crin Antonescu.

At the same time, he spoke out in favor of completing all hydropower projects that have already begun.

"We no longer want a Green Deal, but a Smart Deal. So, on the contrary, I will support the completion of the construction of all hydroelectric power plants, which are currently over 70% complete but blocked by various NGOs with dubious financing," Antonescu concluded.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)