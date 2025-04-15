Politics

Romanian ruling coalition's presidential candidate Crin Antonescu denounces Green Deal

15 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Crin Antonescu, the ruling coalition's candidate in the presidential elections, stated in a Facebook post that the European Union must abandon the Green Deal in favor of a Smart Deal, which would allow access to cheaper energy, including for Romanians affected by current regulations.

"I want cheap energy for Romanians. Through the Green Deal, the Europeans tried to impose shock therapy, which, unfortunately, had very bad consequences in Romania. I will be a president who will go to Brussels and say clearly that I cannot keep my citizens in the cold and darkness just so we can be green. Green and poor is not an option for me," said Crin Antonescu.

At the same time, he spoke out in favor of completing all hydropower projects that have already begun.

"We no longer want a Green Deal, but a Smart Deal. So, on the contrary, I will support the completion of the construction of all hydroelectric power plants, which are currently over 70% complete but blocked by various NGOs with dubious financing," Antonescu concluded.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Politics

Romanian ruling coalition's presidential candidate Crin Antonescu denounces Green Deal

15 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Crin Antonescu, the ruling coalition's candidate in the presidential elections, stated in a Facebook post that the European Union must abandon the Green Deal in favor of a Smart Deal, which would allow access to cheaper energy, including for Romanians affected by current regulations.

"I want cheap energy for Romanians. Through the Green Deal, the Europeans tried to impose shock therapy, which, unfortunately, had very bad consequences in Romania. I will be a president who will go to Brussels and say clearly that I cannot keep my citizens in the cold and darkness just so we can be green. Green and poor is not an option for me," said Crin Antonescu.

At the same time, he spoke out in favor of completing all hydropower projects that have already begun.

"We no longer want a Green Deal, but a Smart Deal. So, on the contrary, I will support the completion of the construction of all hydroelectric power plants, which are currently over 70% complete but blocked by various NGOs with dubious financing," Antonescu concluded.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 April 2025
Healthcare
Social Monitor: Low vaccination coverage fuels alarming measles surge in Romania
15 April 2025
Politics
Far-right George Simion leads Romanian presidential race, followed closely by ruling coalition's candidate
15 April 2025
Tech
Romanian IT firm Life in Codes opens Brussels office, transitions to in-house talent model
14 April 2025
Events
Jennifer Lopez brings 'Up All Night Live' world tour to Bucharest on July 27
14 April 2025
Events
Romania opens multi-sensory pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025
14 April 2025
Startup
Bucharest hosts CleanTech Hackathon for energy innovation in May
14 April 2025
Politics
US Congress delegation to visit Romania amid mounting tensions, presidential campaign
14 April 2025
Politics
Romania's Electoral Bureau bars USR from campaigning for independent presidential candidate Nicușor Dan