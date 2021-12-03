Romania updates COVID travel lists, adds France and Portugal to red list

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on December 3 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

France, Portugal, Mauritius and the Northern Mariana Islands were moved to the red list following an increase in their COVID-19 incidence rates, according to Digi24.

Meanwhile, countries such as Spain, Sweden, Vietnam, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Macedonia, and Moldova joined the yellow list.

At the same time, Guam, Guyana, Suriname, the US Virgin Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands were added to the COVID green list.

