Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 15:23
Romania updates COVID travel lists, adds France and Portugal to red list

03 December 2021
The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on December 3 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

France, Portugal, Mauritius and the Northern Mariana Islands were moved to the red list following an increase in their COVID-19 incidence rates, according to Digi24.

Meanwhile, countries such as Spain, Sweden, Vietnam, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Macedonia, and Moldova joined the yellow list.

At the same time, Guam, Guyana, Suriname, the US Virgin Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands were added to the COVID green list.

The updated lists are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

