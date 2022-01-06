The Health Ministry plans to set up evaluation centers for Covid-19 cases to prevent the overcrowding of hospitals' emergency departments during the expected Omicron-fueled fifth wave.

The centers are meant for Covid-19 patients with moderate forms of the illness and associated risk factors, Oana Nicolescu, the head of the Bucharest Public Health Department (DSP), told News.ro.

In Bucharest, 14 such centers are to open at: Matei Balş Hospital, Marius Nasta Hospital, Sfântul Ioan Hospital, the University Hospital, Colţea Hospital, Cantacuzino Hospital, Colentina Hospital, Nicolae Malaxa Hospital, Carol Davila Hospital, Sfântul Ştefan Hospital, Sfânta Maria Hospital, Victor Babeş Hospital (Pipera), Th. Burghele Hospital, and Dimitrie Gerota Hospital.

So far, 160 such centers were identified in the country, health minister Alexandru Rafila explained on January 5.

“We are considering the best solutions for both patients with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and those with other illnesses. Hospitals must remain functional. The patients with other illnesses need to have access to medical services,” the ministry said.

During the fourth wave of the pandemic, the authorities decided to suspend hospitalizations and non-emergency operations in public hospitals as the units were struggling to cope with the inflow of Covid-19 cases.

(Photo: Akvafoto2012/ Dreamstime)

