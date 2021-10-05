Romanian hospitals suspend non-urgent activity for 30 days to handle Covid-19 wave

Romanian public hospitals suspend, for 30 days, hospitalizations and non-emergency operations, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) Raed Arafat announced on Monday, October 4. He said that this outstanding measure was being taken because of the Covid-19 crisis.

"We have to issue a 30-day order stipulating that the managers of public units with beds should order the suspension of hospitalizations for operations and other non-emergency treatments," he said, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Arafat said that these measures do not apply to cancer patients, dialysis patients, pregnant women and emergency rooms.

Furthermore, the country is to request on October 5 the activation of EU's Civil Protection Mechanism to receive the drug Tocilizumab, used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, Arafat also announced.

The Health Ministry is to determine the needed quantity, while the country still has a stock for another two-three weeks, Arafat explained, quoted by News.ro.

The authorities are also considering requesting oxygenators to aid in increasing the available hospital beds with an oxygen supply.

Asked if the authorities were considering transferring Covid-19 patients outside of the country, Arafat explained this was an option for short distances.

"This can be done on short distances, to nearby hospitals. We have very many patients to find places for. Today, at one point, we were looking for places for 50 patients. It is impossible to put such a number of patients on planes," he said. Intubated patients can rarely withstand transport, and on short distances, he explained.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

editor@romania-insider.com