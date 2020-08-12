Profile picture for user sfodor
Romania logs more than 7,400 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

08 December 2020
Romania added 7,439 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 524,675 on Tuesday, December 8, the authorities announced in the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out of 29,151 tests performed over the same period.

Bucharest added the most cases (1,946), followed by the counties of Cluj (464), Iași (353), Constanța (281), Timiș (244), Ilfov (223), and Brașov (208).

Since the start of the pandemic, 416,797 patients have recovered.

The death toll reached 12,660 after 213 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number so far. Four were aged between 30 and 39; six were aged between 40 and 49, 21 between 50 and 59, 51 between 60 and 69, 63 between 70 and 79, and 68 were older than 80. Two hundred and one of them had previous medical conditions. 

A total of 12,571 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,276 of them to intensive care units. 

So far, 4,293,672 tests were carried out at a national level, 29,151 in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 42,582 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 11,957 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 66,867 people were under quarantine at home, and 128 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

