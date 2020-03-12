Romania adds more than 7,600 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Romania added 7,661 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 492,211 on Thursday, December 3, the authorities announced in the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out of 32,120 tests carried out over the same period, with 23.85% of tests returning positive.

Bucharest reported the highest number of new cases (767), followed by the counties of Cluj (399), Constanța (318), and Iași (316).

Bucharest and 20 other counties had infection rates higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. In Constanța county, the infection rate reached 7.15 per 1,000 inhabitants. In Ilfov, it stood at 7.12, while in Bucharest at 5.42.

Since the start of the pandemic, 381,001 patients have recovered.

The death toll reached 11,876 after 211 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours. One was a one-year-old child, two people were younger than 30, one was aged between 30 and 39, nine people were aged between 40 and 49, 23 were aged between 50 and 59, 49 were aged between 60 and 69, 62 were aged between 70 and 70, and 64 were older than 80. Of these, 202 had previous medical conditions.

A total of 13,156 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,252 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 4,170,013 tests were carried out at a national level, 32,120 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 44,965 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, and 12,191 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 68,826 people were under quarantine at home, and 63 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

