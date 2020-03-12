Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 14:02
Social

Romania adds more than 7,600 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

03 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania added 7,661 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 492,211 on Thursday, December 3, the authorities announced in the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out of 32,120 tests carried out over the same period, with 23.85% of tests returning positive.

Bucharest reported the highest number of new cases (767), followed by the counties of Cluj (399), Constanța (318), and Iași (316).

Bucharest and 20 other counties had infection rates higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. In Constanța county, the infection rate reached 7.15 per 1,000 inhabitants. In Ilfov, it stood at 7.12, while in Bucharest at 5.42.

Since the start of the pandemic, 381,001 patients have recovered.

The death toll reached 11,876 after 211 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours. One was a one-year-old child, two people were younger than 30, one was aged between 30 and 39, nine people were aged between 40 and 49, 23 were aged between 50 and 59, 49 were aged between 60 and 69, 62 were aged between 70 and 70, and 64 were older than 80. Of these, 202 had previous medical conditions.

A total of 13,156 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,252 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 4,170,013 tests were carried out at a national level, 32,120 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 44,965 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, and 12,191 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 68,826 people were under quarantine at home, and 63 under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 14:02
Social

Romania adds more than 7,600 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

03 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania added 7,661 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 492,211 on Thursday, December 3, the authorities announced in the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out of 32,120 tests carried out over the same period, with 23.85% of tests returning positive.

Bucharest reported the highest number of new cases (767), followed by the counties of Cluj (399), Constanța (318), and Iași (316).

Bucharest and 20 other counties had infection rates higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. In Constanța county, the infection rate reached 7.15 per 1,000 inhabitants. In Ilfov, it stood at 7.12, while in Bucharest at 5.42.

Since the start of the pandemic, 381,001 patients have recovered.

The death toll reached 11,876 after 211 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours. One was a one-year-old child, two people were younger than 30, one was aged between 30 and 39, nine people were aged between 40 and 49, 23 were aged between 50 and 59, 49 were aged between 60 and 69, 62 were aged between 70 and 70, and 64 were older than 80. Of these, 202 had previous medical conditions.

A total of 13,156 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,252 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 4,170,013 tests were carried out at a national level, 32,120 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 44,965 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, and 12,191 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 68,826 people were under quarantine at home, and 63 under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?
27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
30 November 2020
Discover Romania
What are Romanians most proud of? History, traditions, people & more
25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
30 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
buchARTest: How a group of young people brings color to the streets of Bucharest
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform