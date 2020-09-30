COVID-19 in Romania: Number of new daily cases goes over 2,000 for the first time

Romania reported 2,158 new COVID-19 infection cases on Wednesday, September 30, based on the test results in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of daily cases announced in Romania since the start of the pandemic and the first time when the number passes 2,000.

Bucharest recorded 405 new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Iasi county, with 83 cases, Ilfov – 77, Cluj – 76, and Suceava – 75. At the opposite end, Mehedinti county saw only 4 new cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania since the start of the pandemic thus rose to 127,572, out of whom 102,476 patients have fully recovered. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death count reached 4,825 people, with 33 new victims in the last 24 hours. The deadly cases thus represented 3.8% of the total number of cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals was close to 7,500 on Wednesday and the number of patients in serious condition treated in intensive care units (ATI) was 550.

The total number of tests processed in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic reached almost 2.42 million, with over 26,000 tests processed in the last 24 hours.

Thus, the ratio of new confirmed cases to tests processed was 5.37%, since the beginning of the pandemic, and 8.3% in the last 24 hours.

