County council pays EUR 5 mln for Oradea airport’s second terminal

The Bihor county council signed yesterday the contract for designing and building Oradea airport’s second terminal. The association of UTI group and Eldiclau has won the contract, which is worth RON 21.8 million (EUR 4.77 million).

Local authorities will make the payments in several installments. They will allocate RON 10 million (EUR 2.2 million) this year, with RON 8 million from government funds. The Oradea International Airport will cover its own share by contracting a loan.

The second terminal will have 2,925 sqm and will be able to host about 600 people at the same time. The contract also provides refurbishing the old terminal, which will only take passengers boarding for international flights. The constructor will also set up a new parking lot, with a capacity of 128 parking places.

