Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:05
Business

Corporate lending in Romania takes off in October

08 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of new corporate loans denominated in the local currency surged to RON 3.9 billion (EUR 800 mln) in October, 50% more compared to the same month in 2019, according to data released by Romania's National Bank (BNR).

The rise in October, attributable to the disbursements under the IMM Invest Government-backed lending program, comes after sluggish corporate lending in the first months after the lockdown: corporate lending contracted by 15.6% year-on-year in Q2, to RON 5.9 bln.

As the IMM Invest program started generating results during the late summer months, the corporate lending gained momentum, and the volume of new corporate loans in March-September (the first five months of crisis) was already 0.8% larger compared to the same period of 2019 (yet lower in real terms).

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Romanian banking system has acted as a shock absorber of the health crisis, by absorbing the customers' liquidity problems, and has continued to finance the Romanian population, companies, and state," says the Romanian Banking Association (ARB).

The volume of new loans extended to households contracted by 15% year-on-year to RON 22.7 bln in January-October compared to the same period last year.

However, the new loan figures do not reflect the loans de facto deferred until the end of 2020, which are equivalent to new lending, including when it comes to financing requirements posed to the banks accepting to defer repayment.

(Photo: Tinnaporn Sathapornnanot/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:02
08 December 2020
Business
Nearly 15% of pre-crisis banks loans in Romania were deferred
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:05
Business

Corporate lending in Romania takes off in October

08 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of new corporate loans denominated in the local currency surged to RON 3.9 billion (EUR 800 mln) in October, 50% more compared to the same month in 2019, according to data released by Romania's National Bank (BNR).

The rise in October, attributable to the disbursements under the IMM Invest Government-backed lending program, comes after sluggish corporate lending in the first months after the lockdown: corporate lending contracted by 15.6% year-on-year in Q2, to RON 5.9 bln.

As the IMM Invest program started generating results during the late summer months, the corporate lending gained momentum, and the volume of new corporate loans in March-September (the first five months of crisis) was already 0.8% larger compared to the same period of 2019 (yet lower in real terms).

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Romanian banking system has acted as a shock absorber of the health crisis, by absorbing the customers' liquidity problems, and has continued to finance the Romanian population, companies, and state," says the Romanian Banking Association (ARB).

The volume of new loans extended to households contracted by 15% year-on-year to RON 22.7 bln in January-October compared to the same period last year.

However, the new loan figures do not reflect the loans de facto deferred until the end of 2020, which are equivalent to new lending, including when it comes to financing requirements posed to the banks accepting to defer repayment.

(Photo: Tinnaporn Sathapornnanot/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:02
08 December 2020
Business
Nearly 15% of pre-crisis banks loans in Romania were deferred
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?