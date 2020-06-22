Outdoor restaurant in Black Sea resort closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The authorities closed an outdoor restaurant in popular Romanian seaside resort Vama Veche and ordered an epidemiological investigation after an employee of the restaurant’s bar tested positive for COVID-19, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

According to the regulations in place amid the state of alert, outdoor restaurants should keep evidence of the customers, including their phone numbers - but, in most cases, this requirement is not observed.

In separate news, the sanitary authorities and local police officers have massively raided the bars, in Bucharest, on the night of June 19.

Following the action that targeted 56 companies from Bucharest, the joint control teams applied 16 fines for minor offenses, amounting to over RON 143,000 (EUR 30,000).

A company had its activity suspended for 30 days for violating the public health rules.

Outdoor restaurants are compelled to host a limited number of customers to observe distancing requirements.

