Romania adds more than 1,600 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Romania recorded 1,639 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 118,054 on Thursday, September 24, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Separate from the new cases, 482 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

At a national level, 2,302,828 tests were carried out so far, 24,278 of them in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 94,877 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The death toll rose to 4,591, with 41 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Of those who passed away in the past 24 hours, two were in the 30-39 age group, two in the 40-49 age group, eight in the 50-59 age group, 11 in the 60-69 age group, nine in the 70-79 age group, and nine were older than 80. Thirty-eight of them had previous medical conditions.

The number of patients admitted to intensive care units rose to 506, out of 7,136 coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals in the country.

At the same time, 9,324 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 6,953 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 23,769 people were under quarantine at home, and 179 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]