Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Romania’s daily coronavirus cases exceed 10,000 for the first time

06 November 2020
Romania reported 10,260 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a record number for the country since the start of the pandemic. It is also the first time when the daily count goes over 10,000. 

More than 3.41 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 38,389 in the last 24 hours.  

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania reached 287,062 on Friday, November 6, according to the official daily report

A total of 195,971 coronavirus patients were declared cured in Romania so far. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 7,663, with 123 new victims in the last 24 hours. 

The 14-day incidence rate is now over 3 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest and the counties of Alba, Arad, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Cluj, Covasna, Dolj, Maramures, Mures, Salaj, Sibiu, Timis, and Valcea. This means that these areas are in the red scenario. Only three counties are still in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Olt, Tulcea, and Vrancea. 

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,001 on Friday, November 6. In total, 12,133 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. 

The same report said that 40,615 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 10,186 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 66,563 people are under quarantine at home, and 14 are in institutionalized quarantine.

Romania’s daily COVID-19 case count also neared the 10,000 threshold on Thursday, November 5. Thus, the authorities decided to take new restrictions to try and stop the accelerated growth in new infection cases, which will come into force on Monday, November 9. For example, all schools in Romania will switch to online learning, and masks will be mandatory throughout the country in all indoor and outdoor public spaces. The nighttime movement will be restricted between 23:00 and 5:00, and the shops will close at 21:00.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yauhen Akulich/Dreamstime.com)

COVID
Normal
COVID
