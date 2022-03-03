French-Belgian retailer Cora, part of the Louis Delhaize group, will continue its expansion in Romania by launching this year the format it has been testing since 2021 - Cora Urban, Economica.net reported.

By the end of this year, the retailer - best known in Romania for its large-sized hypermarkets - wants to develop a network of 10 stores.

The 'Urban' proximity format is the new development direction of the Franco-Belgian retailer, which has maintained the same number of hypermarkets for several years already.

The Cora Urban convenience store chain is designed to support both the retailer's online platform and to attract customers in need of fast shopping.

The retailer is already preparing to open seven new such stores, and the first inaugurations will take place in the first quarter of the year.

The locations for three such stores have already been identified, and for the rest, the company is in various stages of market research.

(Photo: Ogella/ Dreamstime)

