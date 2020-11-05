Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 08:14
Business
Continental Romania keeps hiring despite coronavirus epidemic
11 May 2020
One of the largest factories in Sibiu, central Romania, operated by German group Continental, has continued hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The factory is also among the few local employers that test their employees for COVID-19, using the same method applied to patients at the County Emergency Clinical Hospital.

The electronic components Continental factory in Sibiu is the largest in the West Industrial Zone of the city, with 4,500 employees.

Although it has reduced its activity during this period, the factory has continued to employ people and hasn't done any layoffs.

"Employment continues. We are looking for engineers, programmers, and technicians specialized in installations, electrical engineering, and even recruiting for a fire brigade of Continental Sibiu. Of course, the recruitment process has been adapted to the circumstances, and the interviews are conducted strictly online," explained a company representative, quoted by Agerpres.

The factory in Sibiu has not completely stopped production in the last two months and will resume its activity at full capacity, starting Monday, May 11.

In the last two weeks alone, some employees have taken leave, and others have been sent into technical unemployment.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

