German group Continental recruits 250 engineers and IT specialists in Iasi

German automotive group Continental, one of the biggest employers in Romania, will hire this year 250 engineers and IT specialists at its research and development center in Iasi, Eastern Romania.

The group currently has some 1,800 employees in Iasi.

“We are looking for experienced engineers, software and hardware specialists, mechanical engineers and young graduates from technical universities for the 250 career opportunities open within our organization,” said Anda Merlusca, HR manager of the Continental engineering center in Iasi.

The company is also looking to expand its offices in the city.

Continental currently has seven production units and four research and development centers located in Timisoara, Sibiu, Carei, Nadab, Brasov and Iasi. The group has almost 20,000 employees in Romania.

