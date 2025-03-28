Commissioners from Romania’s Consumer Protection (ANPC) imposed fines of RON 161,000 (EUR 32,300) on several businesses in Bucharest’s Gara de Nord (North Railway Station) after irregularities were found during inspections.

ANPC visited the major transit hub on Thursday, March 27. Aside from the fines, the agency temporarily suspended the activities at a number of establishments preparing quick meals for passengers.

In total, inspectors checked 16 units, and the main deficiencies found included the lack of operating authorization, raw materials with altered thermal condition, expired products, improper sanitation / deteriorated sanitary facilities, degraded refrigeration units with excessive ice buildup, waste collection containers without sanitary protection, and deficiencies in the menu list.

"A total of 23 sanctions amounting to RON 161,000 were applied, along with 8 warnings. Additional documents were requested for the completion of the control of the operator managing the moving walkway. Additionally, a definitive sales ban was imposed on products worth RON 6,826,” ANPC said in a press release cited by Agerpres.

Furthermore, commissioners also found non-compliance with storage temperatures for hot dishes, lack of identification and characterization elements for products to determine validity, improper sanitation (excessive grease/dust deposits on utensils and floors), and refrigeration units with uncleaned sealing.

(Photo source: Sorin Grindeanu on Facebook)