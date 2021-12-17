Romania’s construction works index down 16.8% YoY in October

Romania’s construction market kept shrinking in October, but the seasonally adjusted index posted a marginal 0.2% decline compared to September as the sector of non-residential buildings performed slightly better along with its downward trend that nevertheless remains negative.

For the first ten months of the year, the construction works index decreased by 2% in 2021 compared to 2020, but it increased by 16% in 2021 compared to 2019.

The intense construction activity during 2020 created high base effects.

In the residential buildings segment, the activity increased by 28% compared to 2020 and 58% compared to 2019 - and the growth trend remains intact. In the non-residential buildings segment, the activity returned close to the pre-crisis level (+1.2%), easing (-12%) from 2020.

The civic engineering works, mostly under the control of the Government, mark a 9% advance compared to 2019 despite a 9% decline from 2020 (when the Government strived to increase the volume of investments as part of the fiscal stimulus).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)