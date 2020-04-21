Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 08:12
Real Estate
Construction work volume in Romania up 34% in Jan-Feb
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of construction work in Romania increased by 34.3% in the first two months of this year, compared to last year, according to the statistics office INS.

The sector is expected to show higher resilience than other industries during the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a significant number of employees in construction have lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The information in this press release (February 2020) does not capture the impact of the COVID-19 crisis,” the INS press release reads. In February alone, the volume of construction works increased by 23.5% compared to the same month of 2019, and by 4.6% (in seasonally adjusted terms) compared to January 2020.

In the first two months of the year, the volume of works for maintenance and current repairs posted the strongest growth (+76.5%).

Capital repairs also increased robustly (+41.1%) while the works on new construction projects lagged behind the average (+ 23.7%).

The civil engineering segment boasted the strongest growth amid more public funds dedicated (+49.9%).

In comparison, the works on residential buildings (+26.0%) and non-residential buildings (+23.3%) posted robust advance.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 08:12
Real Estate
Construction work volume in Romania up 34% in Jan-Feb
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of construction work in Romania increased by 34.3% in the first two months of this year, compared to last year, according to the statistics office INS.

The sector is expected to show higher resilience than other industries during the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a significant number of employees in construction have lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The information in this press release (February 2020) does not capture the impact of the COVID-19 crisis,” the INS press release reads. In February alone, the volume of construction works increased by 23.5% compared to the same month of 2019, and by 4.6% (in seasonally adjusted terms) compared to January 2020.

In the first two months of the year, the volume of works for maintenance and current repairs posted the strongest growth (+76.5%).

Capital repairs also increased robustly (+41.1%) while the works on new construction projects lagged behind the average (+ 23.7%).

The civil engineering segment boasted the strongest growth amid more public funds dedicated (+49.9%).

In comparison, the works on residential buildings (+26.0%) and non-residential buildings (+23.3%) posted robust advance.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Check membership plans

Trending content

21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire
15 April 2020
Social
Romanian authorities issue new list of recommendations before Easter: Avoid shopping in crowded places!
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!
14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19