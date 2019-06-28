Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/28/2019 - 09:47
Politics
Romanian Constitutional Court validates May 26 public referendum on justice
28 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) validated on June 27 the referendum convened by president Klaus Iohannis that took place along the elections for European Parliament of May 26.

CCR rejected all the complaints formulated, and the decision will be submitted to the Parliament, News.ro reported. 

President Klaus Iohannis in a press release issued by the Presidency urged the Parliament to enact the results of the referendum on justice as soon as possible and warned the ruling coalition against ignoring the Romanians' vote on May 26.

The questions answered by the voters on May 26 were related to the prohibition of amnesty and pardon for corruption offenses and a ban on the Government's adoption of the emergency ordinances in the field of crimes, punishments and judicial organization, with the extension of the right to attack the ordinances at the Constitutional Court.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/28/2019 - 09:47
Politics
Romanian Constitutional Court validates May 26 public referendum on justice
28 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) validated on June 27 the referendum convened by president Klaus Iohannis that took place along the elections for European Parliament of May 26.

CCR rejected all the complaints formulated, and the decision will be submitted to the Parliament, News.ro reported. 

President Klaus Iohannis in a press release issued by the Presidency urged the Parliament to enact the results of the referendum on justice as soon as possible and warned the ruling coalition against ignoring the Romanians' vote on May 26.

The questions answered by the voters on May 26 were related to the prohibition of amnesty and pardon for corruption offenses and a ban on the Government's adoption of the emergency ordinances in the field of crimes, punishments and judicial organization, with the extension of the right to attack the ordinances at the Constitutional Court.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40