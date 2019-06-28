Romanian Constitutional Court validates May 26 public referendum on justice

Romania's Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) validated on June 27 the referendum convened by president Klaus Iohannis that took place along the elections for European Parliament of May 26.

CCR rejected all the complaints formulated, and the decision will be submitted to the Parliament, News.ro reported.

President Klaus Iohannis in a press release issued by the Presidency urged the Parliament to enact the results of the referendum on justice as soon as possible and warned the ruling coalition against ignoring the Romanians' vote on May 26.

The questions answered by the voters on May 26 were related to the prohibition of amnesty and pardon for corruption offenses and a ban on the Government's adoption of the emergency ordinances in the field of crimes, punishments and judicial organization, with the extension of the right to attack the ordinances at the Constitutional Court.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)