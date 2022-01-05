Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/05/2022 - 11:33
Eco

Four companies win contract to develop Bucharest’s Integrated Air Quality Plan

05 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A consortium of four companies, including Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants, won the public tender to develop an Integrated Air Quality Plan in Bucharest, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. According to him, the contract was awarded last week.

“Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants has conducted air quality assessment and air quality improvement projects for London, among others, but also for the capital of Ireland, Dublin, as well as throughout the Republic of Ireland,” mayor Dan said.

The project signed with the Bucharest City Hall will take 12 months and includes a study on air quality in Bucharest (the primary pollutants) and the Integrated Plan on Air Quality (the plan of measures).

Air pollution is one of Bucharest’s biggest issues. A report released in October 2020 estimated the annual cost of air pollution at EUR 6.3 billion in Bucharest - the second-highest after London (EUR 11.4 billion). According to the same source, the per capita cost in the Romanian capital is slightly over EUR 3,000.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/05/2022 - 11:33
Eco

Four companies win contract to develop Bucharest’s Integrated Air Quality Plan

05 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A consortium of four companies, including Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants, won the public tender to develop an Integrated Air Quality Plan in Bucharest, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. According to him, the contract was awarded last week.

“Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants has conducted air quality assessment and air quality improvement projects for London, among others, but also for the capital of Ireland, Dublin, as well as throughout the Republic of Ireland,” mayor Dan said.

The project signed with the Bucharest City Hall will take 12 months and includes a study on air quality in Bucharest (the primary pollutants) and the Integrated Plan on Air Quality (the plan of measures).

Air pollution is one of Bucharest’s biggest issues. A report released in October 2020 estimated the annual cost of air pollution at EUR 6.3 billion in Bucharest - the second-highest after London (EUR 11.4 billion). According to the same source, the per capita cost in the Romanian capital is slightly over EUR 3,000.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks