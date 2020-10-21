Annual cost of air pollution estimated at EUR 6.3 bln in Bucharest - study

Air pollution costs EUR 166 billion per year in Europe, according to a report released on Wednesday, October 21, that examined the costs of premature death, medical treatment, and lost working days in 432 European cities, local Agerpres reported.

In Bucharest, the annual cost of air pollution is EUR 6.3 billion - the second-highest after London (EUR 11.4 billion). The per capita cost in the Romanian capital is slightly over EUR 3,000, the study said.

The report, conducted by CE Delft for the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA), looked at the situation in 432 cities in all Member States of the European Union, plus the UK, Norway, and Switzerland. It compares the three main air pollutants - particulate matter, ozone, and nitrogen dioxide - and their social costs.

London has the highest costs, of EUR 11.4 billion, followed by Bucharest - EUR 6.3 billion, Berlin - EUR 5.2 billion, and Warsaw - EUR 4.2 billion. With costs of EUR 3.5 billion, Paris ranks seventh in this top.

“Our study reveals the magnitude of the damage toxic air is causing to people’s health and the huge health inequalities that exist between and within countries in Europe,” said the EPHA Acting Secretary General Sascha Marschang. “To a large extent, the situation can be influenced by transport policies and cities can reduce costs by switching to zero-emission urban mobility.”

Air pollution is responsible for 480,000 premature deaths per year in Europe, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA), a figure that could be underestimated.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Mihocphoto/Dreamstime.com)