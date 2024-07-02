CONFIDENT becomes the communication agency of Infosan, the only private ophthalmo pediatrics hospital in Romania

News from Companies

Confident Communications, a marketing communications agency, has become the communication partner for Infosan, the only private ophthalmo pediatrics hospital in Romania. The campaigns that will take place aim to inform and educate the public on the diagnosis, treatment, and care of ophthalmological diseases of children, as well as methods of prevention and early identification of eye diseases. At the moment, Infosan has a total of 35 medical staff, and in the past 12 years, more than 75,000 patients have benefited from the services of specialists and the hospital's cutting-edge equipment.

“Parents are more and more interested in the quality of their children’s eyesight and have started to learn to take appropriate measures in time and go with their children for regular check-ups. Unfortunately, there are plenty of situations where specialized treatment and surgical interventions are inevitable. We decided to use the services provided by Confident to better explain how medical discoveries in the field of ophthalmology have evolved, how we treat our patients at Infosan, and how dedicated we are to everything we do. We are confident that our messages will be heard more easily, and together we will make a difference in people’s lives”, says Rareş Ciubotaru, Infosan Executive Director.

“Through children’s eyes, we see the future, so we immediately accepted the challenge from Infosan. Even if it does not seem so, medicine and communication have many things in common, ranging from the relationship between doctor and patient to education and prevention, medical ethics, informed consent, and communication in medical research. There are a lot of bridges that we will use in this partnership between Confident and Infosan to promote a healthier lifestyle and the advanced solutions used by the hospital in treating ophthalmological conditions," adds Mara Gojgar, founder of Confident Communications (in opening picture).

Infosan provides diagnostic, treatment, and care services for a wide range of ophthalmological conditions in children and adults as well. In addition, Infosan is an active advocate for the prevention and early identification of eye diseases. For this purpose, it has also launched a free screening program in kindergartens to limit cases of blindness. Infosan aims to reach 10,000 children in Bucharest in the first 6 months of 2024, but plans to take this initiative to the south of the country, already looking for collaborators and partners.

Infosan is currently the only private pediatric ophthalmology hospital in Romania. Infosan has the mission to eliminate preventable blindness and visual impairment through empathy, competence, and personalized care for each patient, enriching their lives. The company was founded in 2002 by two doctors in the form of a practice, in 2006 it became a clinic, and in 2015 it acquired the status of a hospital. Infosan has a team of 35 medical staff and a treatment capacity of 3000 outpatients per month and 300 patients per month in day hospitalization. It offers diagnostic, treatment, and care services for a wide range of ophthalmological conditions in children, such as the management of myopia, amblyopia, strabismus, congenital cataracts, retinopathy of prematurity, but also in adults – cataracts, strabismus, retinal diseases, glaucoma, etc. In the 22 years of activity, more than 80,000 unique patients have crossed the threshold. Infosan ended 2023 with a turnover of 4.5 million euros.

The CONFIDENT Group, present in Bucharest and Barcelona, is a marketing communication cluster consisting of companies with expertise in CEE (Romania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia) and Spain.

The focus of CONFIDENT is on accommodating international customers in the Romanian market and supporting CEE companies to enter the western market.

The international expansion of CONFIDENT Group has been generated not only by the global ambitions of the customers we advise but also by our DNA as entrepreneurs.

Currently, The CONFIDENT Group consists of two companies: CONFIDENT (marketing communications) and VENUS FIVE (photo and video production).

CONFIDENT Group has developed expertise in key consumer and B2B industries: tech, real estate, retail and FMCG, auto and mobility, pharma, and medcomms.

CONFIDENT has won several awards for tech PR and brand PR campaigns in the PR Award competition, and in 2020, the agency won the distinction of Consultancy of the Year.

In its 13 years of presence on the Romanian market, the agency has managed over 50 clients and campaigns. The CONFIDENT portfolio includes brands such as AVIS, BLIK, Bucharest Mall Vitan & Plaza Romania (Anchor Group), CBRE, DSV, ENDAVA, Euplatesc.ro, Liberty Galați, NOTINO, Mitsubishi, Mobexpert, Regus, Roche Diagnostics, Signal Iduna, Spaces, Thoughtworks, VTEX, and XIAOMI.

Press release.