RO firms already borrowed EUR 240 mln under new Govt.-backed scheme IMM Invest

Over 2,000 loan applications summing up to RON 1.2 bln (EUR 240 mln) were already approved under the new editions of IMM Invest and IMM Agro Invest Government-backed schemes, minister of finance Adrian Caciu announced.

The new editions of the two schemes, aimed at supporting investments in the economy, were launched roughly one month earlier.

“IMM Invest is the most effective program of the Government, which proves that the Government’s intervention in the economy is beneficial and necessary, and such tools provide small and medium-sized enterprises with quick access to finance, being an extremely useful program for companies in all fields of activity,” minister Caciu said, quoted by Adevarul.

Most of the guarantees were extended to companies in the sector of road freight transport, construction, in the wholesale trade of timber, construction materials and sanitary equipment, retail trade and in the trade of cars and motor vehicles.

In 2021, 17,000 guaranteed loans were granted under the previous versions of the schemes, amounting to over RON 12.8 bln (EUR 2.5 bln).

The Government is subsidising the insurance fee and part of the interest, under the scheme.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com