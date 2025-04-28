Macro

Fewer companies with foreign capital registered in Romania in Q1

28 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A number of 1,565 companies with foreign participation in the share capital were established in Romania in the first quarter of 2025, down 6.57% y/y, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) and quoted by Agerpres.

The 1,565 new companies had a total subscribed share capital of USD 8.85 million (USD 5,655 per new company), down 14.5% compared to the subscribed capital of companies registered in January-March 2024, of USD 10.23 million.

At the end of March 2025, there were 258,875 companies with foreign participation in the share capital in Romania. The value of the subscribed capital was some USD 72 billion.

The largest number of companies with foreign participation was with investors from Italy, 54,027 (subscribed capital of USD 3.67 billion), but the highest value of the share capital belongs to Dutch companies, USD 13.2 billion, in 6,247 companies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Fewer companies with foreign capital registered in Romania in Q1

28 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A number of 1,565 companies with foreign participation in the share capital were established in Romania in the first quarter of 2025, down 6.57% y/y, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) and quoted by Agerpres.

The 1,565 new companies had a total subscribed share capital of USD 8.85 million (USD 5,655 per new company), down 14.5% compared to the subscribed capital of companies registered in January-March 2024, of USD 10.23 million.

At the end of March 2025, there were 258,875 companies with foreign participation in the share capital in Romania. The value of the subscribed capital was some USD 72 billion.

The largest number of companies with foreign participation was with investors from Italy, 54,027 (subscribed capital of USD 3.67 billion), but the highest value of the share capital belongs to Dutch companies, USD 13.2 billion, in 6,247 companies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 April 2025
Politics
The role and powers of the president of Romania: a short guide
28 April 2025
Business
ING, Unicredit finance Digi’s development of fiber optic networks in Europe with EUR 200 mln
28 April 2025
Justice
Romania's High Court rejects again calls for resumption of scrapped presidential elections
28 April 2025
Macro
Fewer companies with foreign capital registered in Romania in Q1
28 April 2025
Macro
Romania confirms Q1 public deficit up 22% y/y, yet 25% smaller than target
28 April 2025
Transport
Chinese automaker Chery accelerates European expansion with official entry into Romania
25 April 2025
Politics
TikTok launches Election Center ahead of Romania’s May presidential vote
25 April 2025
Society
Update: Russian security service says it arrested Romanian man for spying for Ukraine