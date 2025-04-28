Fewer companies with foreign capital registered in Romania in Q1

A number of 1,565 companies with foreign participation in the share capital were established in Romania in the first quarter of 2025, down 6.57% y/y, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) and quoted by Agerpres.

The 1,565 new companies had a total subscribed share capital of USD 8.85 million (USD 5,655 per new company), down 14.5% compared to the subscribed capital of companies registered in January-March 2024, of USD 10.23 million.

At the end of March 2025, there were 258,875 companies with foreign participation in the share capital in Romania. The value of the subscribed capital was some USD 72 billion.

The largest number of companies with foreign participation was with investors from Italy, 54,027 (subscribed capital of USD 3.67 billion), but the highest value of the share capital belongs to Dutch companies, USD 13.2 billion, in 6,247 companies.

