Commissioner for Home Affairs praises Romania’s improved border controls with Serbia

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has recently praised Romania's progress regarding border control, migration, and asylum during discussions in Luxembourg.

The discussions took place as part of the Internal Affairs section of the Justice and Home Affairs Council, organized by the Spanish Presidency of the European Union Council.

Ylva Johansson was impressed by the way Romania strengthened its border controls with Serbia over the last six months, stating that the measures implemented serve as a model for all member states.

During the meeting, delegations from Romania and Bulgaria presented the measures they have adopted to enhance border control and reinforce EU security. Romania’s presentation centered around the Pilot Project agreed upon with the European Commission in March 2023, which has been implemented at the border with Serbia over the last six months, according to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs cited by Digi24.

The project included more efficient national legislation regarding asylum and return, participation in the Frontex Joint Return Programme, an information management system for return cases aligned with the IT system of the Frontex Agency, and advanced border control equipment and systems.

Johansson expressed her admiration for the project's success, emphasizing that Romania's outstanding results make it a model for all member states. The European Commissioner also appreciated that through their demonstrated actions, Romanian authorities are implementing, in advance, the provisions of the new Migration and Asylum Pact.

The Commission, along with all member states aside from Austria, has consistently shown support for Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area. The Spanish Presidency of the Council has also confirmed that completing the accession process is a priority and that they will continue to work towards this goal, hoping for a successful outcome, according to the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

(Photo source: Ylva Johansson on Facebook)