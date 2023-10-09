Politics

Romanian govt. ready to sue Austria if it keeps blocking Schengen accession

09 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu recently stated that the government he leads "reserves the right to challenge the decision at the European Court of Justice (ECJ)" if Austria continues to oppose Romania's accession to the Schengen area at the JAI Council meeting in December.

Ciolacu said he expects the next JAI Council will be when the question of Romania and Bulgaria’s accession to Schengen will be discussed once again. In the event that Austria uses its veto right without justification, then "I reserve the right to challenge the decision at the European Court of Justice," said the prime minister, cited by Digi24.

Marcel Ciolacu argued that domestic affairs should not come before European interests, especially when solidarity should matter the most. "It is not a demand of Romania and Bulgaria, it is simply a right," he added. 

The prime minister believes that Austria's opposition to Romania joining the border-free zone is entirely unjustified. "At this moment, Romania has met all the technical conditions, for over 10 years now. The recent efforts of Bulgaria to close all the files regarding the rule of law have been completed and recognized by the Commission. We hope to have practical discussions with both the Commission, the European Parliament, and the two states that have opposed until now," Ciolacu stated. 

Marcel Ciolacu participated in the trilateral meeting in Varna on Monday, October 9. Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece agreed to implement a common plan of action in key development areas.

The Romanian PM previously said that Romania will take Austria to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) if the latter continues to veto the former’s bid for Schengen membership.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian govt. ready to sue Austria if it keeps blocking Schengen accession

09 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu recently stated that the government he leads "reserves the right to challenge the decision at the European Court of Justice (ECJ)" if Austria continues to oppose Romania's accession to the Schengen area at the JAI Council meeting in December.

Ciolacu said he expects the next JAI Council will be when the question of Romania and Bulgaria’s accession to Schengen will be discussed once again. In the event that Austria uses its veto right without justification, then "I reserve the right to challenge the decision at the European Court of Justice," said the prime minister, cited by Digi24.

Marcel Ciolacu argued that domestic affairs should not come before European interests, especially when solidarity should matter the most. "It is not a demand of Romania and Bulgaria, it is simply a right," he added. 

The prime minister believes that Austria's opposition to Romania joining the border-free zone is entirely unjustified. "At this moment, Romania has met all the technical conditions, for over 10 years now. The recent efforts of Bulgaria to close all the files regarding the rule of law have been completed and recognized by the Commission. We hope to have practical discussions with both the Commission, the European Parliament, and the two states that have opposed until now," Ciolacu stated. 

Marcel Ciolacu participated in the trilateral meeting in Varna on Monday, October 9. Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece agreed to implement a common plan of action in key development areas.

The Romanian PM previously said that Romania will take Austria to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) if the latter continues to veto the former’s bid for Schengen membership.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline