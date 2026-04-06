COMMA • Communication Awards has announced the winners of the 2026 edition

An unforgettable evening, over 500 participants, and 70 trophies; this is, in a few words, how COMMA • Communication Awards 2026 can be described, held in a five-star setting at the JW Marriott Grand Hotel in Bucharest on April 2.

This year, a jury of 241 communication, PR, and marketing professionals evaluated 367 campaigns and projects in the competition. Entries were submitted between December 15, 2025 and February 16, 2026, while judging took place exclusively online between February 20 and March 15, 2026.

“Since its very first edition, COMMA has become an important benchmark for Romania’s communication industry. We were pleased to see such strong interest from industry professionals and an increasingly high standard of submitted projects. The large number of campaigns and jurors clearly confirms the support of the local communication industry. This edition once again highlights the creativity, innovation, and maturity of brands and agencies capable of delivering effective and memorable campaigns,” say the COMMA organizers.

LIST OF WINNERS Communication Leader of the Year

Gold Award: Maria Mihai (Head of Corporate Communication & CSR, Lidl)

Best Communication Team of the Year

Gold Award: Kaufland

Best Launch Campaign

Gold Award: Tinerii din ziua de azi - Generatia ZERO ZBOR! (BCR)

Silver Award: Tazz Afterlife – Initiativa de rebranding circular (Wolt Romania)

Silver Award: Cea mAI buna zi (Samsung Romania)

Bronze Award: Manualul de cearta intre vecini (HOTARUL)

Best PR Event

Gold Award: Caravana UE - ”Show Nebun” (Proiectul de Comunicare Strategica si Suport pentru Mass Media)

Silver Award: The Voice of the Mountain (Vodafone)

Bronze Award: Find Your Beauty (dm drogerie markt Romania)

Best PR Special Projects

Gold Award: The Most Ignored Sponsor (Regina Maria)

Silver Award: O zi sa dovedim Via Transilvanica (Orange Romania)

Bronze Award: 911201 – Curatenia nu are gen (Vileda)

Best Brand Activation Campaign

Gold Award: The Most Ignored Sponsor (Regina Maria)

Silver Award: Escape from the past (MedLife)

Silver Award: Paid Hugs (Organizatia Salvati Copiii)

Bronze Award: A New Generation of Festival Makers - UNTOLD Creators by Visa

Bronze Award: Black Friday Run (eMAG)

Best Social Impact Campaign

Gold Award: Tinerii din ziua de azi - Generatia ZERO ZBOR! (BCR)

Silver Award: World Unseen (Canon Romania si Muzeul National de Istorie Naturala „Grigore Antipa”)

Silver Award: Escape from the past (MedLife)

Bronze Award: #ForGoodConnections – Impreuna pentru un internet mai sigur (Orange Romania)

Best Social Cause Campaign

Gold Award: PLAY FAIR OR BE SQUARE - No celebrities in gambling ads (Organizatia Salvati Copiii)

Silver Award: Doar pe Hartie (Coalitia pentru Egalitate de Gen + Centrul Filia)

Bronze Award: #PlusDeSperanta (Hospice Casa Sperantei)

Bronze Award: One No Is Enough (Vodafone Foundation & Vodafone)

Best Employer Branding Communication Campaign

Gold Award: O zi sa dovedim Via Transilvanica (Orange Romania)

Silver Award: #AIUnJob (Kaufland Romania & Moldova)

Bronze Award: Programul A.C.C.E.S. 2025 (Kaufland Romania)

Best Corporate Communication Campaign

Gold Award: Lidl FreshMarket: The good, the bad & the ugly truth (Lidl Romania)

Silver Award: Tazz Afterlife – Initiativa de rebranding circular (Wolt Romania)

Bronze Award: Ce cauta o banca intr-o piata de flori? BCR si educatia financiara la firul… de lalea (BCR)

Bronze Award: BRD Locker Room - Din Inima Sportului (BRD Groupe Societe Generale)

Best Visual Communication Campaign

Gold Award: Cine a mancat Craciunul? (Kaufland Romania)

Silver Award: World Unseen (Canon Romania si Muzeul National de Istorie Naturala „Grigore Antipa”)

Bronze Award: Escape from the past (MedLife)

Best Innovative Communication Campaign

Gold Award: Magnum Crack Hunt (Magnum)

Silver Award: The fAIled Experiment (Nemira)

Bronze Award: The 4th Trimester (Regina Maria)

Best Brand Storytelling Campaign

Gold Award: The Original Superstars (BRD Groupe Société Générale)

Silver Award: World Unseen (Canon Romania si Muzeul National de Istorie Naturala „Grigore Antipa”)

Silver Award: The Voice of the Mountain (Vodafone)

Bronze Award: Altsy Suntem Noi (Daruieste Viata)

Bronze Award: Portret Gastronomic Local (Electrolux Romania)

Best Digital Communication Campaign

Gold Award: #TakeYourMomToMamo (Regina Maria)

Silver Award: The fAIled Experiment (Nemira)

Bronze Award: Credit Card at Cucuietii din Deal (ING Bank Romania)

Bronze Award: Micultura Urbana (Smols)

Best Influencer Communication Campaign

Gold Award: #TakeYourMomToMamo (Regina Maria)

Silver Award: One No Is Enough (Vodafone Foundation & Vodafone)

Bronze Award: Watt’s up, Moldova? (Ministerul Energiei al Republicii Moldova)

Bronze Award: Tinerii din ziua de azi - Generatia ZERO ZBOR! (BCR)

Best Strategic Communication Campaign

Gold Award: PLAY FAIR OR BE SQUARE - No celebrities in gambling ads (Organizatia Salvati Copiii)

Silver Award: One No Is Enough (Vodafone Foundation & Vodafone)

Silver Award: The 4th Trimester (Regina Maria)

Bronze Award: Altsy Suntem Noi (Daruieste Viata)

Bronze Award: Tinerii din ziua de azi - Generatia ZERO ZBOR! (BCR)

Best Integrated Communication Campaign

Gold Award: Tinerii din ziua de azi - Generatia ZERO ZBOR! (BCR)

Silver Award: Nu te juca cu votul (StratComm Moldova)

Silver Award: One No Is Enough (Vodafone Foundation & Vodafone)

Bronze Award: Preemies (Pampers)

Best Disruptive Communication Campaign

Gold Award: PLAY FAIR OR BE SQUARE - No celebrities in gambling ads (Organizatia Salvati Copiii)

Silver Award: Spune-i pe nume. Un manifest pentru scaderea TVA-ului la produsele de ingrijire menstruala. (ENROUSH)

Bronze Award: Scam Donuts (ING Bank Romania)

Bronze Award: E mult, e la greu eMAG Black Friday

Best Creative Communication Campaign

Gold Award: PLAY FAIR OR BE SQUARE - No celebrities in gambling ads (Organizatia Salvati Copiii)

Silver Award: Credit Card at Cucuietii din Deal (ING Bank Romania)

Silver Award: Doar pe Hartie (Coalitia pentru Egalitate de Gen + Centrul Filia)

Bronze Award: Higher Standards / Standarde Inalte (Vola)

Grand Prix for Campaign of the Year

Gold Award: PLAY FAIR OR BE SQUARE - No celebrities in gambling ads (Organizatia Salvati Copiii)

Grand Prix for Agency of the Year

Gold Award: Golin

Now in its 3rd edition, COMMA • Communication Awards is the largest communication competition in Romania and features the most extensive jury, successfully bringing to the forefront both the creativity and the strategic and tactical capabilities of agencies and brands in Romania.



COMMA was presented by Banca Transilvania and supported by Vodafone, Kaufland, Aqua Carpatica, Auchan, Davidoff Café, and Continental Fast Line.



This is a press release.