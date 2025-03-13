Colliers: Fewer Romanians can afford to buy homes, renting gains popularity

A recent survey conducted by Unlock Market Research for Colliers has revealed that fewer Romanians can afford to buy a home, with the percentage of urban homeowners standing at just 73%, significantly lower than the official statistic of 95%.

Interest in homeownership has dropped from around 44% in previous years to 35% in 2025, driven by rising property prices and stricter lending conditions. Meanwhile, only 6% of non-renters plan to move into rented housing, down from approximately 10% in past years.

“The limited supply of new housing and rising costs have shifted renting from a temporary solution to a viable medium-term option. At the same time, tenants are becoming more selective, seeking modern, fully furnished homes with additional amenities, reflecting a notable shift in the residential market dynamics,” reads the Colliers press release.

In a housing market dominated by homeowners, only 11% of city dwellers live in rented accommodation, with this percentage rising to 15% in major urban centers. This trend highlights the growing acceptance of renting, with some renters finding it more financially viable compared to purchasing a property.

Nationally, 16% of urban residents are living with parents or relatives, further underscoring the economic difficulties many face in securing homeownership.

“Homeownership remains an important goal for most Romanians, but declining affordability in central areas and tight credit conditions have led to a decline in purchase intentions. At the same time, the limited supply of new housing and the shrinking number of housing developments under construction have accelerated price increases, further reducing interest in buying,” said Gabriel Blăniță, Director & Advisory Services at Colliers Romania.

“In this context, renting is no longer a temporary solution but a viable medium-term alternative. Tenants no longer see this option as a compromise but as an opportunity to live in more spacious or better-located premises that are inaccessible by purchase. This change brings new expectations to the market, from modern furnished apartments to amenities such as parking spaces and easy access to transport and centres of interest," he added.

Interest in the housing market as an investment option continues to be strong, as real estate remains a stable choice for long-term capital preservation and growth. However, with limited financial literacy and a steady rise in property prices over the last decade, prospective investors are advised to evaluate each opportunity individually, rather than relying solely on market trends.

Housing affordability varies considerably by location, with a widening gap between central, well-connected areas and more peripheral locations. Developers are focusing more on metropolitan areas, where the ratio of house prices to average wages is more favorable. However, in large cities, the high costs of central properties make homeownership increasingly out of reach for many.

As market dynamics evolve, Colliers consultants predict that while renting remains a popular option in the short to medium term, a potential decrease in interest rates and narrowing rent-price gaps could gradually increase the number of Romanians seeking to buy homes.

However, the housing market remains in a delicate balance, influenced by both economic conditions and personal factors, Gabriel Blăniță noted. With Romania experiencing one of the highest overcrowding rates in the EU, there is an urgent need for more housing to meet the demand, regardless of economic challenges.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)