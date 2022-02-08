Profile picture for user sfodor
People

Himalaya expedition: Romanian climbers plan to tackle Kangchenjunga

08 February 2022
Romanian climbers Horia Colibăşanu and Marius Gane have teamed up for another expedition to the Himalayas, to the Kangchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world (8,586 m).

The two will start the expedition without supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support.

Last year, Colibăşanu and Gane teamed up for an expedition to the top of Dhaulagiri.

Colibăşanu previously attempted to climb Kangchenjunga in 2012, according to a release quoted by News.ro.

Throughout his career, Horia Colibăşanu took part in 23 international expeditions, and climbed the K2, Annapurna, and Dhaulagiri, among others. He received the Sports Merit medal from the Government of Navarra (2008); the Spirit of Mountaineering, Piolets d'Or (2009) distinction from the British Alpine Club; and the Star of Romania National Order.

With more than 30 years of experience in high altitude climbing, Gane was part of the first entirely Romanian expedition to the Everest in 2003. He tackled the Denali peak (6,194 m., Alaska) and Nanga Parbat (8,126 m). Since 1988, he has been a volunteer mountain rescuer, working with the Argeş Mountain Rescue Public Service, in the southern Făgăraş area.

(Photo: Horia Colibasanu climbing Dhaulagiri, source: Horia Colibasanu Facebook Page)

