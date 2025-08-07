Coldplay and Imagine Dragons tribute in first multisensory concert at Constanța Casino

The Constanța City Hall, in partnership with the Constanța Casino, is set to host a special cultural event on Saturday, August 9. For the first time, a multisensory concert will take place on the seafront in front of the iconic Casino, featuring classical reinterpretations of music by Coldplay and Imagine Dragons.

The open-air concert will begin at 9:30 p.m. and will be performed under the glow of thousands of candles. Four musicians, namely Olga Berar (first violin), Ana Tănase (second violin), Tamara Dica (viola), and Diana Petre (cello), will bring the tribute to life. Admission is free.

A total of 400 chairs will be made available for spectators, with access beginning at 8:30 p.m. Seats will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, and no prior reservations are allowed, according to the City Hall announcement.

To accommodate concert preparations, the Casino itself will be open on August 9 only to visitors who have made prior online reservations. The last entrance will be at 7:30 p.m., and the building will close at 8:00 p.m.

The multisensory concert is part of a broader project launched in November 2023, which has brought over 160 sold-out classical music performances to more than 87,000 attendees in 16 cities across Romania and abroad. These events are known for combining live music with dramatic staging in surprising venues.

In 2025, the initiative expanded to reach smaller cities with limited cultural access, aiming to bring classical music to wider audiences, especially young people. This summer also saw the launch of a new series of free-entry concerts, reinforcing the project’s mission of making culture accessible to all.

A symbol of Constanța and one of Eastern Europe’s most important Art Nouveau landmarks, the recently restored Casino has reentered the national cultural circuit this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Constanta)