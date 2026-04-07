Cold spell to grip Romania during Easter holidays

Romania is set to experience a colder Easter, according to the national meteorological service ANM. Temperatures will be lower than normal from April 6 to 13, over the holidays. This will be the coldest period of the month, according to the forecast cited by Digi24.

The sudden cold front and winter-type weather phenomena were brought to Romania by a cyclone formed in the Mediterranean. The cooling of the weather will continue in the following days, including in Bucharest, which will see temperatures drop from 23 to 10 degrees Celsius by the end of the week, according to the director of the National Meteorological Administration, Elena Mateescu.

Strong winds

Mixed precipitation will be recorded in most parts of the country, and snowfall in mountainous areas, where the new snow layer will reach up to 20 centimeters. Wind gusts may reach 130 kilometers per hour in the mountains, with several yellow and orange code warnings issued.

The cold will persist for longer, especially in mountainous areas and in the northeast. According to ANM, until Friday, April 10, there will be temporary wind intensifications in most parts of the country, with speeds of 45 to 60 km/h, and in the mountains, gusts of over 80 to 90 km/h. Sleet is also possible in lowland areas in the central and eastern parts of the country.

On Tuesday, April 7, Transylvania, Oltenia, Moldova, Maramureș, the southwest and northeast of Muntenia, and northern Dobruja will be under a yellow code for strong winds that will reach 50 to 70 km/h, and 100 to 120 km/h at high altitudes. Gusts of wind will also be felt in other parts of the country up to Wednesday evening, April 8.

Weather on Easter

On Easter day, April 12, the weather will remain cold, and precipitation will continue, with highs between 4 and 14 degrees. Night will bring widespread rain and low temperatures. Minimum temperatures will range between -3 and 7 degrees Celsius, with negative values in the depressions of eastern Transylvania and about 7 degrees on the coast.

Weather in the coming weeks

Between April 13 and 20, temperatures will remain slightly below usual values in the south and in the mountains, while in the rest of the territory, they will be around climatological averages. Precipitation amounts will be higher than normal in the south and southeast, while in the other areas, they will be close to normal.

Between April 20 and 27, meteorologists estimate slightly above-normal temperatures in the intra-Carpathian regions, while in the rest of the country, they will be close to the values specific to the period. The precipitation regime will generally be normal in most regions.

In the last week, April 27 to May 4, temperatures will be slightly above usual averages across the entire country, especially in the intra-Carpathian regions. In this period, precipitation will be lacking in the north and center of the country, and normal in the rest.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Silviu Matei|Dreamstime.com)