Cognizant Softvision plans 500 hires, new design studios in Romania

Software developer Cognizant Softvision plans to hire at least 500 people for creative technologist roles by the end of the year, the company announced. At the same time, it plans to open design studios in key metropolitan areas of Bucharest, Iasi and Timisoara.

The expansion of the company’s Romania operations is meant to “meet demand for its digital development and transformation solutions used by leading financial services, insurance, retail and travel, and other companies.”

Cognizant Softvision currently has approximately 1,700 employees in Romania, making it one of the country’s top technology employers.

Romania is the hub of Cognizant Softvision’s global network of more than 3,000 product, design and engineering professionals, in 30 studios across 9 countries on five continents. Cognizant Softvision’s global clients include Groupon, Macy’s and Mozilla.

“Romania is a hotbed of digital innovation with some of the best design and engineering talent anywhere,” Malcolm Frank, president of Cognizant Digital Business, said. “Our expansion continues to enhance our reputation for quality, sustainability and healthy business development over the last two decades. […] Here, the smartest engineers can take on their next big challenge and grow their careers while working on transformative projects for many industries.”

This year, the new Cognizant Softvision brand was officially launched at Untold festival.

Softvision was launched in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca by local entrepreneur Laurentiu Russo. Cognizant, one of the top 200 U.S. companies in terms of revenues, acquired Softvision last year.

