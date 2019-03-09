Veeam Software expands Bucharest office space to accommodate growing team

Veeam Software has expanded by an additional 2,300 sqm in Business Garden Bucharest to accommodate its growing team in Romania, the provider of backup solutions that deliver cloud data management announced.

It is an increase of 50% of its office space. The new office space, located in a modern A+ building recently built in the proximity of the Grozavesti area, adds 250 working stations to cater to the expansion of Veeam’s Romanian team in the following three years. Together with the three floors occupied in AFI Park 5, Veeam Software reaches almost 7,500 sqm in Romania.

The company has planned to increase its staff by 50% this year, to reach 600 employees by the end of 2019, compared to 400 at the beginning of the year.

“We have grown locally at a very fast pace, evolving from zero to a company with over 400 people in only 3 years. Expanding our working space was a natural step, as we plan on continuing to grow our local team, by adding valuable, talented people to our hub,” Andrei Romanescu, managing director of Veeam Software Romania, said.

The Romanian branch of Veeam Software is the largest Veeam hub in Europe.

The company is continuously looking to attract talent to its team, both fresh graduates and experienced professionals aiming for a career in sales, marketing, finance or technical support.

Veeam Software reported a 26% year-on-year increase in global annual recurring revenue for the second quarter of 2019, while it has recently exceeded USD 1 billion in annual bookings.

Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam Software has offices in more than 30 countries and serves over 320,000 customers worldwide.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]