The daughter of SCM Zalău's men's volleyball team coach, Dragan Kobiljski, was killed in the Belgrade school shooting that left nine dead, according to Serbian media.

The information was confirmed by former volleyball player Zeljko Tanaskovic, Dragan Kobiljski's brother-in-law.

SCM Zalău also issued a statement, cited by G4Media, expressing condolences for the Serbian coach's loss: "The team and the leadership of SCM Zalău stand with our coach, Dragan Kobiljski, during these difficult times caused by the passing of his 13-year-old daughter. Sincere condolences, Dragan!"

Kobiljski, 51, is a Serbian national who played for Partizan in his career and then coached Red Star Belgrade.

Authorities confirmed that the perpetrator of the attack at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school, Kosta Kecmanovic, killed a security guard and eight students, seven girls and one boy, with five of the victims being 14 years old, two 12 years old, and one 13-year-old.

The attacker, a 13-year-old student, often went with his parents to the gun range and planned the attack. He was a top student in math, history, and biology. The boy fired his weapon 57 times attempting to kill his colleagues. He was put in a psychiatric clinic and both of his parents were arrested, according to ProTV.

(Photo source: Boris BaÅ¡ÄareviÄ‡ | Dreamstime.com)