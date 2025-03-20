CNBC.com announces: Auchan Romania, the only retailer in Southeastern Europe included in "50 SDG Leaders" for its sustainability innovations

News from Companies

Auchan Retail Romania is internationally recognized for its commitment to sustainability, being the first and only retailer from Southeastern Europe included in the "50 SDG Leaders," a collection of documentary interviews published on CNBC.com, the online platform of one of America's leading television channels. This campaign, initiated by the United Nations (UN), highlights companies that make significant contributions to achieving the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, promoting a fairer economy and a sustainable future.

With a network of over 450 stores, more than 7,000 employees, and extensive initiatives to reduce food waste, promote the circular economy, invest in renewable energy, and provide accessibility solutions for people with special needs, Auchan Romania demonstrates that sustainability can go hand in hand with social responsibility and economic development, while offering customers an affordable and responsible shopping experience.

Auchan’s entire sustainability strategy is designed to address several Sustainable Development Goals, including: Goal 1 - No Poverty, Goal 2 - Zero Hunger, Goal 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy, Goal 10 - Reduced Inequality, Goal 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal 13 - Climate Action.

The "50 SDG Leaders" documentary series aims to showcase the progress and efforts of a select group of companies that have successfully upheld the core principles established by the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. Furthermore, this initiative aims to raise awareness of the urgent need for sustainable action. The "50 SDG Leaders" project was created to highlight the role of the private sector in driving change.

Leader in the fight against food waste

One of the innovations for which Auchan was included in the "50 SDG Leaders" series is its fight against food waste. Among the landmark initiatives started by Auchan Romania is the "Zero Waste" project, an intelligent AI-based system that combats food waste and optimizes the operational activities of teams while offering customers affordable products close to their expiration date.

Implemented in Romania for the first time and then adopted globally in all countries where Auchan operates, this solution has saved over 22 million products locally in the last four and a half years, prevented over 2,500 tons of CO₂ emissions, and directly contributed to protecting the purchasing power of consumers, strengthening Auchan’s position as a leader in the fight against food waste, alongside its customers.

Pioneer in the circular economy

Auchan Romania has continued to redefine sustainability in retail, and long before the implementation of the National Deposit-Refund System, the retailer invested millions of euros in introducing collection machines, offering customers an innovative and accessible recycling solution. This initiative transformed the packaging of the store’s beverage segment into a circular economy system, generating a significant impact: in just seven months, Auchan collected over 32 million packages. To further stimulate recycling, customers enjoyed attractive benefits before the implementation of the SGR, supported together with Auchan partners.

Moreover, the retailer recently launched the Packtool app, an innovative solution dedicated to measuring and improving packaging, with a special focus on reducing plastic consumption. Thanks to this technology, the company has managed to eliminate 5.3 tons of plastic annually from its own-brand water bottles. Applied globally, Packtool is the solution that will significantly contribute to reducing plastic used in packaging in the coming period, supporting Auchan’s sustainability efforts across its network.

Innovator in climate action and green energy

With a strong commitment to reducing the effects of climate change, under its Climate Plan 2030, Auchan Romania aims to reduce operational emissions from Scope 1 and 2 by 46% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. This has led the company to focus on an energy efficiency plan, modernizing refrigeration systems to use eco-friendly refrigerants, significantly reducing their use. In the past two years, Auchan Romania has replaced over 1 km of refrigeration lines in stores, switched to LED lighting, and installed energy-efficient HVAC systems, investing over €11 million in these initiatives.

Additionally, Auchan Romania aims to reduce store energy consumption by 40% compared to 2019 and to use 100% renewable energy by 2030. To support this goal, the retailer has installed over 18,000 photovoltaic panels in 16 of its hypermarkets, with a production capacity of 9.1 MW, covering 20% of the total consumption of these units and avoiding over 5,800 tons of CO₂ emissions annually. In 2023, Auchan also launched Auchan Renewable Energy, the first company in Romania and in the Auchan Group dedicated to energy distribution, marking a significant step towards achieving its climate goals.

Innovator in Inclusive Services

Another innovation that contributed to the company’s recognition among sustainability leaders was Auchan’s ability to transform the shopping experience for all customers by adapting its stores to ensure complete accessibility. With spacious layouts, clear signage, and solutions for people with disabilities, the retailer has created a friendly and inclusive environment. A flagship project for Auchan was equipping its stores with specialized services and trained staff for personalized assistance for people with disabilities.

Sustainability through local products

In terms of product selection, Auchan offers a wide range of sustainable products, including eco-friendly, organic, local items, and packaging that is recyclable or biodegradable in the case of certain gastro items. Additionally, most non-food products under Auchan’s private label are packaged in FSC-certified materials or have FSC-certified labels, highlighting the company’s commitment to transforming products for sustainability.

Last but not least, local products are a key pillar of Auchan’s food strategy, with over 90% of the food range sourced from Romanian companies, and 85% of suppliers being local. Furthermore, through the Auchan Filiere program, the retailer strongly supports Romanian farmers, boosting the local economy and integrating sustainability principles into the design of its supply chain products, promoting sustainable agriculture and responsible nutrition.

Promoter of affordable prices and responsible discounts

With a strong commitment to supporting its customers' purchasing power, Auchan offers low prices every day, exclusive discounts through the MyCLUB Auchan loyalty program, and strategic promotions for essential products. In addition, the retailer supports vulnerable groups with dedicated discounts through special campaigns and partnerships with local organizations, ensuring that all customers have access to basic products, thus contributing significantly to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 2 – No Poverty and Zero Hunger.

