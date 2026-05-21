Cluj-Napoca to build solar park with nearly 7,000 panels under EUR 3.5 mln project

Mayor Emil Boc announced that Cluj-Napoca has signed a EUR 3.5 million contract for the construction of a new photovoltaic park in the Valea Chintăului area. According to the official, the project will help cover more than half of the municipality’s public lighting energy consumption and reduce electricity costs by around RON 7 million annually.

The project includes the installation of more than 6,900 solar panels across 5.5 hectares, with a total renewable energy production capacity of 4.83 MW.

According to mayor Boc, the future solar park will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 3,000 tons per year, an impact authorities compared to planting around 140,000 mature trees.

“The EUR 3.5 million investment is fully financed through the Modernisation Fund. The project is being implemented by tender winner Volta X Solar Systems SRL,” said Emil Boc.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)