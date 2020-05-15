Newsroom
Romania’s Cluj-Napoca opens new public park
15 May 2020
A new park covering about 10,000 sqm is set to open in the city of Cluj-Napoca, in Romania’s Transylvania region, on Friday, May 15. 

The park, named “Intre Lacuri” (Between Lakes), cost over RON 11 million (some EUR 2.27 million), and most of the investment was covered with European funds, local Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

The new park has several recreational areas and playgrounds, charging stations for bicycles and electric scooters, automatic toilets, fitness areas, and other facilities. The playgrounds are closed, however, as their use is restricted during the state of alert.

Local authorities in Romania can reopen public parks starting today (May 15), as the country replaced the state of emergency with the state of alert

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 

