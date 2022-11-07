The most festive time of the year: Cluj-Napoca’s Christmas fair opens on November 18

As the holiday season approaches around the corner, Cluj-Napoca is set to welcome its annual festive sight of Târgul de Crăciun (Christmas Fair) on November 18. The fair goes for over six weeks until December 31 and boasts around 7,000 square meters in space at Piața Unirii.

Speaking to Via Cluj TV, Mihai Oprean, the director of the Christmas fair, said that there will not be an ice rink like in the pre-pandemic days due to the high cost of maintenance and electricity, but “we will have other surprises.”

“We will open the fair on November 18 with the lighting of the festive lights and a Voltaj concert. On Saturday, Directia 5 will perform, and the program will continue like this until December 31,” he further added.

Organizers promise the Instagrammable Santa house, workshops for children, “Santa’s Box,” and panoramic carousel to return. “Santa’s Tram” is a nice additional touch that shouldn’t be missed – every day between December 1 to 23 on the 101 line of Gară-Bucium, children will be able to find Santa Claus himself sharing gifts between 16.00 to 18.00.

Last year, the annual celebration obligated people to have the COVID-19 green certificate except for kids under 12 and was limited to a maximum of 2,000 people at once.

(Photo: Târgul de Crăciun Cluj-Napoca on Facebook)