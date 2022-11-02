Clifford Chance Badea advised Rezolv Energy in the acquisition of its second large renewable project in Romania

News from Companies

Clifford Chance Badea, the local office of global law firm Clifford Chance, advised Rezolv Energy, the portfolio business of global investment fund in sustainable infrastructure Actis, in relation to the acquisition of the 1,044 MW solar plant in Arad County from Monsson Group.

This is the second local transaction advised by Clifford Chance and successfully closed by Rezolv Energy, backed by Actis, in less than two months, after the acquisition of a 51% interest in the Vis Viva onshore wind project in Buzau County from UK-based investment company Low Carbon, at the beginning of September.

The Clifford Chance Badea team coordinated by Nadia Badea (opening photo), partner and Loredana Ralea, counsel provided advise throughout the entire transaction, including on due diligence aspects, regulatory aspects and assistance in drafting and negotiation of contracts. Clifford Chance Badea was supported by the broader Clifford Chance network including clean energy M&A partner Jonathan Dillon from Clifford Chance's London office.

“This landmark deal confirms that Romania's renewable energy industry has developed significantly, as it involved two high-profile players in this field - Actis, a major global energy investor looking to develop a solid sustainable energy platform for Central and South Eastern Europe, and Monsson Group, the largest renewable energy developer in Romania, that has been focusing on renewables projects ever since 2004,” Nadia Badea, Partner and Head of the Corporate M&A practice of the Clifford Chance Bucharest office, says.

Counsel Loredana Ralea adds: “After the first transaction successfully closed in September, our client entrusted us with a second major deal which reconfirms their commitment to Romania and the region. The excellent collaboration between all parties involved contributed to a smooth transaction process, which led to the completion of another large and complex transaction that puts Romania on Europe's solar energy map.”

Loredana Ralea, counsel Clifford Chance Badea

The Clifford Chance Bucharest team included senior associates Alexandra Voicu, Andrei Caloian and Mihnea Niculescu, and lawyer Carmen Buzenche.

Clifford Chance Badea's portfolio in the field of renewable energy includes representative acquisitions or development mandates (both M&A and financing) targeting medium and large projects in Romania.

Recent public transactions include:

Advising Actis on the launch of its portfolio business Rezolv Energy. The launch was marked by Rezolv Energy's acquisition of a majority interest in the Vis Viva onshore wind project in Romania, from UK-based investment company Low Carbon.

Advising Enel Green Power Romania in a transaction regarding the acquisition of two solar farms in South Eastern Romania from the Greek group Mytilineos, with a combined installed power of almost 90 MW;

Advising an Israeli investor in energy projects on the due diligence related to the envisaged development of a solar project in Romania with more than 65 MW;

Advising Nordic Trustee in relation to a green bond issue by Alternus Energy, used to finance the acquisition of solar parks in Romania;

Advising an international power company as bidder for the acquisition of the Romanian assets of CEZ group, including operations in electricity distribution, electricity and gas supply, as well as renewable energy production;

Advising a major European utility company as bidder for the acquisition of a renewable energy company with worldwide assets, including in Romania;

Advising Premier Energy for the indirect acquisition of two electricity distribution companies in Moldova.

Clifford Chance has been present in Romania since 2006 and operates now as Clifford Chance Badea. The Bucharest office is fully integrated in the global network and is frequently involved in complex transactions such as syndicated loans, project finance, restructurings, Eurobonds and shares issues on international capital markets, derivatives, companies' acquisitions by strategic investors or private equity funds, infrastructure and motorway projects, real estate investments etc., as well as domestic and international litigation and arbitration.

