Classic for Kids concerts and workshops to reach five counties in Romania this spring

Children from 17 villages and small towns across several counties in Romania will enjoy a complete musical experience in April and May, specially adapted for them, thanks to the Classic for Kids tour.

The tour will travel to the counties of Cluj, Maramureș, Bistrița-Năsăud, Alba, and Sălaj in the upcoming two months. Pianist Bogdan Vaida and composer Anamaria Meza will introduce children to the secrets of classical music and even perform with them through games, interactive activities, and musical instruments that children will have the opportunity to play.

The classical music concerts and workshops will be held free of charge in 17 schools, cultural centers, associations, museums, and even in a castle.

“Children are very open. For them, there is no contemporary, classical, pop, jazz, etc. There is only interesting music or boring music. And the pieces they will hear in this edition of the Classic for Kids project are, in my opinion, truly inspired, real musical gems written especially for them by four contemporary composers,” says pianist Bogdan Vaida, the initiator of the Classic for Kids project.

Each piece musically illustrates an animal: we will hear meowing, wolf howls, the delicacy of a butterfly, and funny stories about monkeys and foxes.

The theme of this year’s performances is Mozart and the Jungle, and the journey will take children through the rhythms of contemporary classical music while they discover stories from the animal world. The repertoire includes a piece by the renowned composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and animal-themed pieces written especially for this project by composers Cip Pop, Cristian Bence-Muk, Șerban Marcu, and Anamaria Meza.

The activities on the tour are suitable for children aged 6 to 10. The performance includes a mini piano concert and a music workshop, where they will have the chance to listen and also play using musical instruments brought to their school. Immediately after the concert, children will participate in an interactive rhythm and improvisation workshop, exploring the world of musical instruments alongside pianist Bogdan Vaida and composer Anamaria Meza.

Fifteen of the events will take place in schools and are intended for students of those institutions. However, two of them will be open to the public, with free admission based on online registration: the concerts and workshops in Târgu Lăpuș and Gilău.

Event Schedule:

April 7 – Orthodox Cathedral "Saint Andrew the Apostle", Beclean, Bistrița-Năsăud

April 8 – Bistrița-Năsăud Museum Complex, Bistrița

April 10 – Cultural Center, Bârsana, Maramureș

April 11 – School No. 2, Sighetu Marmației, Maramureș

April 12 – SUS Youth Association & Middle School "Florea Mureșanu", Suciu de Sus, Maramureș

April 13 – Cultural Association Sub Stejar / stART Center, Târgu Lăpuș, Maramureș – Free Admission

April 15 – Middle School, Răchițele, Cluj

April 16 – Middle School, Călățele, Cluj

April 17 – Primary School, Deușu, Cluj

April 28 – "Inochentie Micu Clain" National College, Blaj, Alba

April 29 – Middle School "Ovidiu Hulea", Aiud, Alba

May 5 – Middle School "Avram Iancu", Halmășd, Sălaj

May 6 – Middle School "Horea", Șimleu Silvaniei, Sălaj

May 8 – Middle School, Ciurila, Cluj

May 9 – Middle School, Bonțida, Cluj

May 16 – Middle School "Avram Iancu", Beliș, Cluj

May 17 – Rákóczi-Bánffy Castle, Gilău, Cluj – Free Admission (Registration Opens April 18)

Classic for Kids is a music education project for children and parents that aims to facilitate interaction with classical music and music in general as a source of creativity, inspiration, and joy. The initiative organizes piano concerts and music workshops for children in rural areas or small towns in Romania.

