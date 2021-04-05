Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 14:51
Social

RO PM mentions options for relaxing Covid-19 measures if June vaccination target is reached

04 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The only solution to ending the pandemic is vaccination, and if the target of having 5 million people vaccinated by June 1 is reached, “things could open more in the economy,” prime minister Florin Cîţu said on Tuesday, May 4.

Asked about the potential measures, the PM said that people could go to the beach or the mountains without wearing a mask. Other facilities concern vaccinated people. “We can speak of other facilities, so to speak, for vaccinated people. We can speak, for instance, of restaurants reaching full indoor capacity with vaccinated people,” the PM said.

He also mentioned “seaside hotels at 100% capacity for vaccinated people,” and private events allowed for the same category.

At the same time, the PM said the authorities were not yet considering dropping the requirement of wearing a mask in all outdoor public venues. 

“I would wait until August 1 for this. It depends on how things evolve, but I would like to set August 1 for [assessing] giving up the mask. In Israel, they gave this up when they reached 60%. It is clear that this is a level where we could talk about this.”

Cîţu thanked people for following the rules in place over the Easter holiday and mentioned the improving situation concerning the Covid-19 incidence rate.

“The numbers are dropping every day. Bucharest is below 3 per 1,000; actually, there is no county with a positivity or infection rate higher than 3 per 1,000, which means what we did so far was well done. And it means another thing, […] it shows that stepping up the vaccination campaign had a positive effect and the number of infected people is dropping because the number of vaccinated people increased,” he said.

Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, and Constanța have vaccination rates higher than 20%, he explained. In Cluj-Napoca, it is at 34% and in Bucharest at 30%, he said.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 08:36
04 May 2021
Social
COVID-19 incidence rate drops under 3% in all Romanian counties
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 14:51
Social

RO PM mentions options for relaxing Covid-19 measures if June vaccination target is reached

04 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The only solution to ending the pandemic is vaccination, and if the target of having 5 million people vaccinated by June 1 is reached, “things could open more in the economy,” prime minister Florin Cîţu said on Tuesday, May 4.

Asked about the potential measures, the PM said that people could go to the beach or the mountains without wearing a mask. Other facilities concern vaccinated people. “We can speak of other facilities, so to speak, for vaccinated people. We can speak, for instance, of restaurants reaching full indoor capacity with vaccinated people,” the PM said.

He also mentioned “seaside hotels at 100% capacity for vaccinated people,” and private events allowed for the same category.

At the same time, the PM said the authorities were not yet considering dropping the requirement of wearing a mask in all outdoor public venues. 

“I would wait until August 1 for this. It depends on how things evolve, but I would like to set August 1 for [assessing] giving up the mask. In Israel, they gave this up when they reached 60%. It is clear that this is a level where we could talk about this.”

Cîţu thanked people for following the rules in place over the Easter holiday and mentioned the improving situation concerning the Covid-19 incidence rate.

“The numbers are dropping every day. Bucharest is below 3 per 1,000; actually, there is no county with a positivity or infection rate higher than 3 per 1,000, which means what we did so far was well done. And it means another thing, […] it shows that stepping up the vaccination campaign had a positive effect and the number of infected people is dropping because the number of vaccinated people increased,” he said.

Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, and Constanța have vaccination rates higher than 20%, he explained. In Cluj-Napoca, it is at 34% and in Bucharest at 30%, he said.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 08:36
04 May 2021
Social
COVID-19 incidence rate drops under 3% in all Romanian counties
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?