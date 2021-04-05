COVID-19 incidence rate drops under 3% in all Romanian counties

The COVID-19 incidence rate, defined as the number of new cases spotted over the previous 14 days per 1,000 residents, has dropped in Romania - to 1.65 on May 2, from 1.75 on May 1 and 1.86 on April 30.

One week ago, on April 25, the figure was 2.25.

On May 2, none of the 41 counties reported incidence rates above 3 per thousand - meaning all the restrictions other than those set at a national level have been lifted. Bucharest had the highest incidence rate (2.65).

The number of new daily cases reported was 1,1,083 out of 8,7,886 RT-PCR tests and 3,714 rapid antigenic tests.

The number of patients under intensive care was 1,251 - at a higher level compared to the peak level reached in the second wave last autumn, yet far from the recent peak of over 1,400.

The vaccination speed slowed down during the Orthodox Easter to just over 41,273 on May 2 - but the average daily number estimated by authorities is around 80,000.

(Photo: Akvaphoto2012/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com